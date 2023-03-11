Hayes, Reynolds go back-to-back as Pirates down Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates picked up their fourth win of the spring on Saturday after a pair of home runs by Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds pushed them to a 3-0 win over the New York Yankees.

Both teams were scoreless heading into the bottom of the third. Tucupita Marcano led off the frame with a single, then Hayes followed with his second homer of the spring, sending an 0-1 pitch over the wall in left center field.

Reynolds followed him with a homer to right field, his first of Spring Training.

Also shining on offense were Andrew McCutchen and Canaan Smith-Njigba, who finished the day 2-for-3 at the plate.

Pitching carried the Pirates throughout the game. Johan Oviedo rebounded from his previous outing and earned the win after allowing just two hits and striking out three over three innings. Jose Hernandez, Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski, Wei-Chieh Huang, and Cody Bolton each tallied two strikeouts in at least one inning of relief. Bolton was credited with the save.

The Pirates (4-9-2) square off with the Atlanta Braves for the first time tomorrow in Bradenton. Mitch Keller will start for Pittsburgh.