Pirates Chavez Young helps claim Great Britain’s win over Colombia

Great Britain has just made the biggest accomplishment in team history as in their first year of contention in the World Baseball Classic they earned their first victory in the tournament with a 7-5 win over Colombia. The plucky bunch of ball players were aided by former Toronto draft pick and current Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, Chavez Young.

The British squad started tournament play against team USA, and despite taking an early lead, were out done by the American squad. They once again found themselves up against team Canada early, before being eventually trounced 18-8. Young did impress individually in that game, as he was able to steal three bases and score on three times as well.

Heading into their next matchup against a favored Colombian team, it seemed that the Brits were once again unmatched, falling behind in the second inning. However, things quickly started to turn a corner as Great Britain was able to score a run in the fourth inning. Following that, Young was able to help tie the game as bases were loaded and he hit a double to shallow left field.

From there on, Great Britain was in control of the game as Mariners’ prospect Harry Ford became the youngest player to homer in the WBC, sealing the victory over Colombia.

It is not far removed from Great Britain’s triumphant victory over Spain in the qualifying rounds to make it to the tournament, but this has now single handedly become the biggest win in team history, ever since baseball came to England in the late 1800’s.

As for the young Pirates’ prospect, he has really emerged as one of the leaders on the team. He has maintained his trademark knack for stealing bases, and has been lights out defensively, making more than a few acrobatic saves in the outfield. Young was a non roster invitee to Spring Training this year with the Buccos, and after this most recent performance he may be getting extra looks as the regular season is just around the corner.