Bucs Arghticles: Pirates representing Puerto Rico thriving in WBC

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Three Players Impressing This Spring (Rum Bunter)

Pirates Roansy Contreras, Luis Ortiz fuel Dominicans in 1-hit shutout of Israel in WBC (TribLIVE)

Spring Training Recaps: Orioles 7, Pirates 6; Pirates 2, Twins 2 (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Dominican Republic flexes muscles in dominant win over Israel (MLB.com)

Canada controls own Pool C destiny after topping Colombia (MLB.com)

Freeman exits vs. Colombia with hamstring injury (MLB.com)

Projecting the Astros’ Opening Day roster (MLB.com)

Venezuela improves to 3-0, earns quarterfinals berth (MLB.com)

IKF has new initials in his future: CF (MLB.com)

Projecting Opening Day lineups and rotations for every team (MLB.com)

Israel’s 19-year-old hurler shows chutzpah vs. D.R.’s heavy hitters (MLB.com)

Rio Gomez, son of late reporter Pedro, fulfills father’s wish at Classic (MLB.com)

World Baseball Classic FAQ: How to watch, schedule & more (MLB.com)

Every country’s Classic roster (MLB.com)

Standings & bracket (MLB.com)

MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)

Will anyone break these Classic records? (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Raiders sign former Steelers ILB Robert Spillane (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

