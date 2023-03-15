Pirates fall to Orioles, tie Twins in split squad twinbill

The Pittsburgh Pirates split the roster on Tuesday, sending half to Fort Myers to battle the Minnesota Twins, while the other stayed in Bradenton to face the Baltimore Orioles.

Neither side picked up a win, but several individuals shined.

Pittsburgh Pirates - 2 Minnesota Twins - 2

Max Kepler gave the Twins an early lead bottom of the third with a single to center field, but the Pirates answered back in the top of the fourth thanks to a solo home run by Canaan Smith-Njigba.

Canaan Smith-Njigba, the No. 28 @Pirates prospect, smashes a no-doubter for his first HR of the spring! pic.twitter.com/NDqCJJI8M1 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 14, 2023

Minnesota reclaimed the lead in the next half-inning after Trevor Larnach drove in a run on a double to center. Matt Gorski then pushed across the game’s final run in the top of the eighth on a single to left center.

Kyle Nicolas started for Pittsburgh in place of Vince Velazquez and allowed one run over two-and-two-thirds innings. Daniel Zamora posted two innings of scoreless relief.

Baltimore Orioles - 7 Pittsburgh Pirates - 6

Baltimore jumped on starter Rich Hill for five runs in the second inning. The inning headlined by a misplayed ball by Jack Suwinski in center which allowed a run to score.

Both teams carried a 5-5 tie into the seventh inning, but the stalemate was broken by Josh Lester, who gave the O’s a one-run lead with a triple to right. Daz Cameron drove in an insurance run a couple hitters later with a groundout to first base.

Ryan Vilade closed the gap to one after a single to left drove in a run in the bottom of the ninth, but after a Carter Bins walk, Jared Triolo stranded three runners with a groundout to third, ending the game.

The bright spots in the game were Travis Swaggerty and Endy Rodriguez as both tallied two hits each.

The Pirates look to rebound against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in Dunedin.