Bucs Arghticles: Pirates name Mitch Keller Opening Day starter

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: A Strong Spring Being Overlooked (Rum Bunter)

Pirates mailbag: Who’s on the hot seat? Will Travis Swaggerty get a shot? (The Athletic)

Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher convicted of sexually assaulting 13-year-old loses appeal (WPXI)

Bucs’ Keller gets opening day nod — and a bottle of bubbly (AP News)

MLB News

Edwin Díaz injured after closing out Puerto Rico’s big win (MLB.com)

Puerto Rico ousts D.R., but mood subdued after Díaz injury (MLB.com)

Lindor shows off jets with Classic Little League homer (MLB.com)

Sara Goodrum breaks down Astros’ prospects in Q&A (MLB.com)

‘It’s a fiesta’ for electric Arozarena as Mexico moves on (MLB.com)

On to the semis! Cuba in Classic final four (MLB.com)

It’s Japan vs. Italy in Classic quarterfinal game (6 a.m. ET, FS2) (MLB.com)

Venezuela (4-0) tops Israel in tune-up for Round 2 (MLB.com)

Projecting Opening Day lineups and rotations for every team (MLB.com)

World Baseball Classic FAQ: How to watch, schedule & more (MLB.com)

Every country’s Classic roster (MLB.com)

Standings & bracket (MLB.com)

MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)

Will anyone break these Classic records? (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers signing inside linebacker Cole Holcomb (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

