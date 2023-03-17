Pirates down Yankees 9-6, lose two players to injury bug

The Pittsburgh Pirates earned their fifth win of the spring Thursday night in Tampa as a late rally pushed them to a 9-6 win over the New York Yankees.

New York held a 5-1 lead through the first six innings, but the Pirates clawed their way back in the late innings. Drew Maggi, who replaced an injured Carlos Santana in the third inning, sparked a rally in the seventh as he drove in a pair on his team-leading third home run of the spring. Travis Swaggerty followed with a RBI single a few hitters later, and Carter Bins evened the game with a double to left field.

The offensive charge bled into the eighth inning as farmhand Sammy Siani gave the Pirates their first lead with a single to center and Miguel Andújar doubled home an insurance run in the next at-bat. Bins doubled in two more a few hitters later.

Tyler Samaniego earned the win in relief, but he too suffered an injury that forced an early exit.

Tyler Samaniego is coming out of this game with Oscar Marin and assistant athletic trainer Tony Leo. Velocity was a little down compared to the seventh inning. — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) March 17, 2023

Starter Johan Oviedo pitched three-and-one-third innings and struck out three. He also allowed two hits, two runs — one earned — and three walks.

The Pirates, now 5-12-3, will welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to LECOM Park on Friday.