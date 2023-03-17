 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pirates down Yankees 9-6, lose two players to injury bug

Carter Bins drove in three and Drew Maggi worked his magic with his third home run of the spring.

By Jake Slebodnick
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates earned their fifth win of the spring Thursday night in Tampa as a late rally pushed them to a 9-6 win over the New York Yankees.

New York held a 5-1 lead through the first six innings, but the Pirates clawed their way back in the late innings. Drew Maggi, who replaced an injured Carlos Santana in the third inning, sparked a rally in the seventh as he drove in a pair on his team-leading third home run of the spring. Travis Swaggerty followed with a RBI single a few hitters later, and Carter Bins evened the game with a double to left field.

The offensive charge bled into the eighth inning as farmhand Sammy Siani gave the Pirates their first lead with a single to center and Miguel Andújar doubled home an insurance run in the next at-bat. Bins doubled in two more a few hitters later.

Tyler Samaniego earned the win in relief, but he too suffered an injury that forced an early exit.

Starter Johan Oviedo pitched three-and-one-third innings and struck out three. He also allowed two hits, two runs — one earned — and three walks.

The Pirates, now 5-12-3, will welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to LECOM Park on Friday.

