 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pirates utilize long ball in 6-2 win over Rays

Osvaldo Bido looked sharp while three Pirates homered.

By Jake Slebodnick
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to strong pitching and three home runs by the offense, the Pittsburgh Pirates downed the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-2, on Friday in Bradenton.

The offense sparked early in the game as Ji-Man Choi took a Luis Patiño fastball over the right field wall to drive in a pair, marking his first home run with the Pirates.

After Ji Hwan Bae and Jack Suwinski added two more in the second, Canaan Smith-Njigba tallied his second home run of the spring in the third.

Mason Martin capped off the slugfest by sending a hanging curveball over the batter’s eye in center in the bottom of the eighth.

Osvaldo Bido started for the Pirates on the mound and earned the win after throwing two innings of near perfect ball. The 27-year-old struck out four while allowing no hits and one walk.

Chase De Jong, Dauri Moreta, Daniel Zamora, and Cody Bolton also threw scoreless innings, while Yerry De Los Santos and Angel Perdomo allowed one run each.

The Bucs are back in Bradenton tomorrow as they host the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m.

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...