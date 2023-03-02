 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates go deep, but lose vs. Tigers

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, March 2, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Detroit Tigers use big offense, Nick Maton walk-off HR to top Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-7 (Detroit Free Press)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Oneil Cruz & Travis Swaggerty Go Deep in Grapefruit League (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Phenom flamethrower nearly hits triple digits in spring debut (MLB.com)

Stanton: Yanks’ lineup ‘a force to be reckoned with’ (MLB.com)

Trio of Sox prospects rising together has Cora amped (MLB.com)

Top prospect Brown focusing on slider mechanics after spring debut (MLB.com)

Here are the new Top 30 Prospects lists (MLB.com)

How Alonso uses Spanish to connect with fellow Mets (MLB.com)

‘Health is there’ as Taylor makes return to shortstop (MLB.com)

Correa leaves wild offseason behind in ‘23 debut (MLB.com)

More than a 5-tool player: Harris is a man of many talents (MLB.com)

World Baseball Classic rosters for every country (MLB.com)

The best player at each position in the Classic (MLB.com)

MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)

10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller (MLB.com)

World Baseball Classic FAQ: Here’s everything to know (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers begin meeting with defenders at the Combine (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...