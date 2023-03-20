Bucs Arghticles: Pirates SP Vince Velasquez struggles in loss vs. Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates option OF Cal Mitchell to Triple-A, reassign INF Nick Gonzales to minor league camp (TribLIVE)
Vince Velasquez struggles, offense quiet in Pirates’ lopsided loss to Orioles (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
Mexico, Japan to battle for Classic title game berth (7 p.m. ET, FS1) (MLB.com)
Trea Turner just did what only Ken Griffey Jr. had done (MLB.com)
Altuve (fractured thumb) to have surgery, ‘no timeline’ yet (MLB.com)
Is another Opening Day in Framber’s future? (MLB.com)
Joyce, 104 mph heat leaving a mark (MLB.com)
In first ‘A’ game as a Ranger, deGrom displays ‘A’ stuff (MLB.com)
Which shortstop will be behind Cole on OD? Ace weighs in (MLB.com)
These players have made big impressions this spring (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic: Schedule, how to watch, bracket and more (MLB.com)
Each team’s projected Opening Day lineup, rotation (MLB.com)
An inside look at how the new rules will work (MLB.com)
All of your questions about the new baseball rules, answered (MLB.com)
Complete coverage of this year’s new rules (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on players staying, and leaving (Behind The Steel Curtain)
