VOTE: How have the Pirates done this spring?

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently 8-13 in the Grapefruit League. That’s near the bottom of the standings. It’s not THE bottom, but close. But there have been some signs of life. Mitch Keller looks like a bona fide rotation piece. Ke’Bryan Hayes is showing some unexpected pop, Travis Swaggerty is hitting almost .400 this spring, Canaan Smith-Njigba is batting .329, the Bucs recently had a nice, little win streak and have taken of their last nine.

So what we want to know how you feel the Pirates have looked relative to your expectations? Better, worse or about how you thought they would?

