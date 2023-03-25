Pirates tie Tigers 6-6, while Ke’Bryan Hayes goes deep again

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers battled to a 6-6 tie on Friday, as the team made a late comeback to squeeze out the non-loss.

They got a big performace from Ke’Bryan Hayes, who continues to have a dynamite spring at the plate. Hayes went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the seventh inning that got the Bucs back into the game. He’s now batting .353 in the Grapefruit League and the dinger was his fourth of the spring. Hayes only hit five homers all of last season, so this recent power surge is a welcome sight and hopefully he can keep it rolling into the regular season.

Ke’Bryan Hayes - Pittsburgh Pirates (4)* pic.twitter.com/3u2s8oViCD — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 25, 2023

Connnor Joe also got his first homer of the spring to kick off the scoring for the Bucs in the first inning.

Connor Joe - Pittsburgh Pirates (1)* pic.twitter.com/gCjyMxzeBE — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 24, 2023

Roansy Contreras got the start and went three and a third innings, giving up two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Contreras wasn’t lights out, but he’ll be slotted in behind top man Mitch Keller in the rotation once the season gets going.

The Bucs will be back in action on Saturday when they take on the Baltimore Orioles with Spring Training winding down and Opening Day less than a week away.