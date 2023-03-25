 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pirates tie Tigers 6-6, while Ke’Bryan Hayes goes deep again

Well, at least they didn’t lose.

By Darren Yuvan
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers battled to a 6-6 tie on Friday, as the team made a late comeback to squeeze out the non-loss.

They got a big performace from Ke’Bryan Hayes, who continues to have a dynamite spring at the plate. Hayes went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the seventh inning that got the Bucs back into the game. He’s now batting .353 in the Grapefruit League and the dinger was his fourth of the spring. Hayes only hit five homers all of last season, so this recent power surge is a welcome sight and hopefully he can keep it rolling into the regular season.

Connnor Joe also got his first homer of the spring to kick off the scoring for the Bucs in the first inning.

Roansy Contreras got the start and went three and a third innings, giving up two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Contreras wasn’t lights out, but he’ll be slotted in behind top man Mitch Keller in the rotation once the season gets going.

The Bucs will be back in action on Saturday when they take on the Baltimore Orioles with Spring Training winding down and Opening Day less than a week away.

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...