Bucs Arghticles: Pirates SP JT Brubaker to IL?

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Final 2023 Opening Day Roster Projection (Rum Bunter)
More roster shuffling, questions overshadow Pirates’ loss to Twins (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pirates suffer a starting pitching blow with JT Brubaker likely headed to IL, (TribLIVE)
MLB News
Cubs, Hoerner agree to 3-year, $35 million extension (source) (MLB.com)
McKenzie to rest for 2 weeks with shoulder strain (MLB.com)
Royals ride off-day wave of fun at Six Flags (MLB.com)
2023 preview, predictions: Tucker takes team MVP; will the Astros repeat? (MLB.com)
Opening Day Power Rankings: Who’s No. 1? (MLB.com)
6 teams set to get City Connect uniforms in 2023 (MLB.com)
Tune up for the season with free games on MLB.TV (MLB.com)
Here’s where Top 100 prospects will begin the season (MLB.com)
Who is Jordan Walker? (MLB.com)
Projecting Opening Day lineups and rotations for every team (MLB.com)
Play Opening Day Pick ‘Em and compete to win prizes! (MLB.com)
Check out all 30 Opening Day starters (MLB.com)
Fantasy rankings: Get ready for drafts (MLB.com)
Complete coverage of this year’s new rules (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Mike Tomlin talks Steelers new free agents, and how Larry Ogunjobi’s best is yet to come (Behind The Steel Curtain)
