SB Nation Reacts Results: How did the Pirates perform this spring?

We’re back with the results from our SB Nation Reacts poll from last week. Sorry it took a little longer than usual to get the graphics card made.

What we wanted to know was how do you felt the Pirates looked this Spring Training season relative to your expectations. Here’s what we got:

So there you have it. With the Buccos currently sitting at 9-17 on the spring, the vast majority of you feel that the Pirates are performing as expected, while it’s pretty much even between those who feel the Bucs have looked worse and those who think they’ve looked better than expected.

I was leaning towards better beccause there have been some good things this spring, but ultimately the record is still pretty Bucco-like, so I ended up voting for “as expected” as well.

With the regular season about to get underway, we’ll be back soon with more questions!