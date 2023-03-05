Buccos bounce Twins 5-2 behind strong start from JT Brubaker

The Pittsburgh Pirates got their second win of the spring on Sunday afternoon with a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. JT Brubaker was in mid-season form and shortstop Chris Owings went deep for a two-run shot to lead the charge for the Buccos.

Brubaker went three strong innings in the start, giving up just a single hit and striking out four batters while walking none. Colin Holderman snagged the win out of the bullpen, however, with a perfect fifth inning.

At the plate, it was Owings who went deep in the fifth with Rodolfo Castro on board to put Pittsburgh up for good 3-1.

A big blast by Chris Owings! pic.twitter.com/a3yFQTmHxX — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 5, 2023

After a Jose Miranda dinger in the sixth brought Minny within a run, Cal Mitchell hit a two-run single in the bottom of the inning for your final score. Henry Davis and Jack Suwinski scored. Castro had the other RBI in the second, and he finished with a nice line of 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch on his left hand and was forced to come out of the game. No word on his official status, just that he’s being evaluated and treated by the medical staff.

The Buccos are now 2-5 in Spring Training, and they will be returning to action tomorrow against the New York Yankees.