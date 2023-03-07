Bucs Arghticles: Carlos Santana excited to mentor young Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Veteran Carlos Santana embraces leadership, mentorship role with young Pirates (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
Ohtani hits home run from his knee in return to Team Japan (MLB.com)
30 prospects who have turned heads this spring (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic FAQ: How to watch, schedule & more (MLB.com)
Wagner gives high school kids HOF-caliber trip (MLB.com)
Turner stable after frightening hit-by-pitch (MLB.com)
Trout ‘extremely excited’ to head to Classic, face Angels teammates (MLB.com)
Injuries: Soto, Guerrero, deGrom, J. Turner (MLB.com)
Ranking baseball’s Top 10 lineup duos for 2023 (MLB.com)
Sale all smiles in successful return to the mound (MLB.com)
12 dream matchups for World Baseball Classic (MLB.com)
Which Classic team is best? We drafted the top 10 (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic rosters for every country (MLB.com)
The best player at each position in the Classic (MLB.com)
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)
10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic FAQ: Here’s everything to know (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Is trading up a realistic option for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
