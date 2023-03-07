Pirates pounded by Yankees 9-2

The Pittsburgh Pirates were coming off of a win that featured some good pitching, so of course it was opposite when facing the Yankees on Monday night. The Bucco staff gave up 15 hits to the Bronx Bombers while only snagging four themselves, and this one was over early after a six-run Yankee second inning led to a 9-2 defeat for the Pirates.

Luis Ortiz got the start for Pittsburgh, and he finished with a stinky line of giving up five runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout in just a single inning pitched. And it didn’t get much better for the Bucs once Ortiz went out, as subsequent pitchers Colin Selby, Johan Oviedo, Wil Crowe and Yohan Ramirez all gave up runs in short-inning work, including Selby giving up a three-run homer to Aaron Judge, with two of the runs being credited to Ortiz.

The quiet Pittsburgh bats were only broken up by solo homer by Chavez Young in the ninth inning.

Chavez Young - Pittsburgh Pirates (1)* pic.twitter.com/1pEfP2ddq9 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 7, 2023

Henry Davis also had an RBI in eighth off of a groundout to short to wrap up the Pittsburgh scoring.

The Bucs fall to 2-6 on the spring and will be back in action today against the Toronto Blue Jays.