Pirates LHP Jarlin Garcia pulled from World Baseball Classic

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be down one representative in this year’s World Baseball Classic as it was announced on Sunday that LHP Jarlin Garcia was pulled from the tournament.

Garcia, whom the Pirates signed to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million in the offseason, was removed from Saturday’s Grapefruit League game against the Philadelphia Phillies due to “left arm tightness.” A day later, reports surfaced that he will not participate in the World Baseball Classic so he can undergo further testing.

Jarlín García is being pulled from the World Baseball Classic, per Derek Shelton. Don't have a timeline for a return and he'll undergo further testing. — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) March 6, 2023

It’s unclear how severe Garcia’s injury is, but manager Derek Shelton hopes to have more information soon.

Garcia has appeared in three games with the Pirates this spring, accumulating a record of 0-2 and a 23.14 ERA. He gave up four runs in one-third of an inning on Saturday.