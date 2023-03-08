Pirates top MLB fan experience list for second-consecutive season

The Pittsburgh Pirates are known across the country as having one of the best ballparks in America, but a recent compilation ranks the Bucs with the best accommodations outside of PNC Park.

Bookies.com put together its second list of top MLB pregame locations, spanning four different factors of qualification. The site examined the number of miles the stadium is from the city center, tailgating availability, entertainment around the stadium, and the sentiments regarding the safety and entertainment value for young fans.

On a scale of 1-30, with 30 being the best and 1 the worst, the Pirates earned 99 total points across the four categories, eight points higher than the San Diego Padres. Pittsburgh remains in first after ranking the best in the 2022 inaugural rankings. The Padres, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and St. Louis Cardinals round out the top five as three NL Central teams are viewed significantly well by the algorithm.

The Pirates’ best category was the fan sentiment poll, earning 30 points, while earning 26 points for the miles from Pittsburgh, 25 for tailgating, and 18 for the experience around the stadium.

NL Central Rankings:

1st. Pittsburgh Pirates

4th. Cincinnati Reds

5th. St. Louis Cardinals

10th. Milwaukee Brewers

T-20th. Chicago Cubs

Author Adam Thompson expressed why the Pirates own the best overall experience.

“For the second consecutive year, PNC Park ranked No. 1 in all of MLB. And yet, it didn’t rank No. 1 in any of the four key categories. What it did do is rank in the upper-half in all four aspects, and top six in three of the four. Its proximity to the city itself, while maintaining a spot that suits both adult groups and families, set the City of Bridges apart from the rest of MLB once again.”

Pittsburgh hosts the Chicago White Sox in the 2023 Home Opener on April 7th at 4:12 p.m.