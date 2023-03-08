Pirates drop one to Orioles 7-4

The Pittsburgh Pirates were in action again Wednesday afternoon, falling to the Baltimore Orioles 7-4. Baltimore led the clubs in the hits department, powering their way to victory off Austin Hays’ second Spring Training long ball. Ryan Mountcastle’s grand slam made it a done deal in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Neither team had broken through before Connor Joe’s double plated Cal Mitchell, breaking the seal and giving Pittsburgh a 1-0 advantage.

In the bottom half of the inning, however, Hays’ long ball pushed the Orioles ahead before Mountcastle’s shot extended the lead to six.

After Jason Delay singled in the top of the seventh inning and moved over on a Miguel Andjuar walk, Oneil Cruz drove in the Bucs backstop with a single into rightfield, marginally cutting into the Orioles advantage.

With Ryan Watson on the mound in the top of the eighth inning, the Pirates attempted to mount a comeback. The first three men of the inning reached: Endy Rodriguez singled, Travis Swaggerty walked, then Canaan Smith-Njigba singled them both in, further dwindling the deficit to 7-4.

Vince Velasquez started the game for the Bucs, tossing a strong three scoreless, striking out a pair, allowing a hit, and keeping the O’s off the board. Colin Holderman allowed three in his day’s work, while Jose Hernandez surrendered the grand slam. Dauri Moreta, Yerry De Los Santos, and Quinn Priester all worked scoreless frames.

The Pirates (3-7) will take on the Detroit Tigers (6-6) Thursday afternoon in Bradenton, with first pitch slated for 1:05.