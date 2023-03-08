Pirates acquire Mark Mathias from Rangers for PTBNL

During their Spring Training game on Wednesday, the Pirates struck a deal with the Texas Rangers, acquiring utility player Mark Mathias for a player to be named later.

We have acquired INF/OF Mark Mathias from the Texas Rangers for a player to be named later.



To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Max Kranick has been transferred to the 60-day injured list. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 8, 2023

Mathias, 28, was designated for assignment on March 3. He started last season with the Milwaukee Brewers and was dealt to Texas along with LHP Antoine Kelly for RHP Matt Bush on August 2.

The change of scenery proved to be beneficial for Mathias as he slashed .277/.365/.554 with the Rangers, compared to his line of .125/.118/.430 with Milwaukee.

Mathias also spent some time in the minors and slashed .322/.422/.518 while collecting 10 doubles, nine home runs and 34 RBI.

While offense is not his strong style, Mathias brings defensive versatility to the Bucs. Last season, he played every position except shortstop and catcher.

