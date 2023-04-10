 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates SS Oneil Cruz fractures ankle

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, April 10, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates SS Oneil Cruz fractures ankle in home plate collision (ESPN.com)

Benches clear in White Sox-Pirates game after scary collision leaves Oneil Cruz with broken ankle (FOX News)

Oneil Cruz’s broken ankle overshadows Pirates’ series-clinching win over White Sox (TribLIVE)

Pirates SS Oneil Cruz fractures ankle in collision (Deadspin)

MLB News

With latest rout, Rays (9-0) match best start in WC era (MLB.com)

Cruz fractures ankle on collision, benches clear around him (MLB.com)

Judge mashes 2 HRs against — who else? — the O’s (MLB.com)

Top prospect Brown rises to occasion in series finale (MLB.com)

Walker ties Teddy Ballgame with 9-game hitting streak to open career (MLB.com)

Duvall to get X-rays on wrist after exiting in 9th (MLB.com)

52-year age gap a boon for Royals TV broadcast duo (MLB.com)

A no-no like no other: Score 7 runs without a hit — and win! (MLB.com)

Álvarez’s promise evident in 2023 debut (MLB.com)

An inside look at every Minor League ballpark (MLB.com)

Just a taste: The Minor Leagues’ best ballpark food (MLB.com)

Minor League Baseball’s best ballpark views (MLB.com)

The best Minor League alternate identities — 1 for each system (MLB.com)

Picking the best mascots in the Minors (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

6 players the Steelers could still restructure their contract, and 1 they shouldn’t (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...