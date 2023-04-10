Talk the Plank Podcast: We are sad about Oneil Cruz

In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick mourn Oneil Cruz’s fractured ankle and discuss who may replace him at shortstop moving forward. The two also talk about the Pirates’ home opener experience, Andrew McCutchen’s hot start, whether or not players like Ji-Man Choi and Rich Hill will turn things around, and more.

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

Intro/outro music: Jerry Mayne