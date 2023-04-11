 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds named NL Player of the Week

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Oneil out 4 months after surgery on broken ankle (MLB.com)

Pirates notes: Mark Mathias eager to bring versatility; Bryan Reynolds honored as NL Player of the Week (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Four-month timeline for Oneil Cruz creates another tough test for Derek Shelton’s Pirates (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

WATCH: Pittsburgh Pirates Have Themselves to Blame for Oneil Cruz Injury (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Orioles have fun(nel) with new HR celebration (MLB.com)

Here are 7 series you won’t want to miss this week (MLB.com)

No. 1 in Power Rankings is no shock. But after that ... (MLB.com)

Duvall fractures wrist, ‘going through testing’ (MLB.com)

Hoskins determined to ‘beat whatever the doctor says’ (MLB.com)

Manny: ‘I freaking love it’ that NBA star’s using his move (MLB.com)

Most, least aggressive prospect assignments (MLB.com)

An inside look at every Minor League ballpark (MLB.com)

Just a taste: The Minor Leagues’ best ballpark food (MLB.com)

Minor League Baseball’s best ballpark views (MLB.com)

The best Minor League alternate identities — 1 for each system (MLB.com)

Picking the best mascots in the Minors (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

James Daniels is easily the most disrespected player for the Steelers (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...