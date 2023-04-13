 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates shut out in series finale vs. Astros

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, April 13, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Jose Urquidy, Alex Bregman power Astros past Pirates (Deadspin)

Julks hits first homer, Urquidy shines as Astros top Pirates (FOX Sports)

MLB News

After Franchy’s HR, Cabrera lifts Yanks to series win (MLB.com)

Finding answers to Astros’ lineup questions (MLB.com)

Cubs extend Happ, locking up All-Star through ‘26 (MLB.com)

Seager (left hamstring) heads to IL, out at least 4 weeks (MLB.com)

Ohtani sets new record, but he’s still aiming higher (MLB.com)

‘It really doesn’t feel real’: G-Rod awed by Camden Yards debut (MLB.com)

This former No. 1 prospect is proving he’s the real deal (MLB.com)

An inside look at every Minor League ballpark (MLB.com)

Just a taste: The Minor Leagues’ best ballpark food (MLB.com)

Minor League Baseball’s best ballpark views (MLB.com)

The best Minor League alternate identities — 1 for each system (MLB.com)

Picking the best mascots in the Minors (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers release outside linebacker Jamir Jones (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...