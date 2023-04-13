Bucs Arghticles: Pirates shut out in series finale vs. Astros

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Jose Urquidy, Alex Bregman power Astros past Pirates (Deadspin)
Julks hits first homer, Urquidy shines as Astros top Pirates (FOX Sports)
MLB News
After Franchy’s HR, Cabrera lifts Yanks to series win (MLB.com)
Finding answers to Astros’ lineup questions (MLB.com)
Cubs extend Happ, locking up All-Star through ‘26 (MLB.com)
Seager (left hamstring) heads to IL, out at least 4 weeks (MLB.com)
Ohtani sets new record, but he’s still aiming higher (MLB.com)
‘It really doesn’t feel real’: G-Rod awed by Camden Yards debut (MLB.com)
This former No. 1 prospect is proving he’s the real deal (MLB.com)
An inside look at every Minor League ballpark (MLB.com)
Just a taste: The Minor Leagues’ best ballpark food (MLB.com)
Minor League Baseball’s best ballpark views (MLB.com)
The best Minor League alternate identities — 1 for each system (MLB.com)
Picking the best mascots in the Minors (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers release outside linebacker Jamir Jones (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...