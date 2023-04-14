 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates SP JT Brubaker undergoes Tommy John surgery

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, April 14, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates pitcher JT Brubaker has UCL reconstructive surgery, sidelined 14-16 months (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Injured Pirates’ pitcher to miss the entire season (WKBN.com)

Kevin Gorman’s Take 5: With JT Brubaker out, Pirates starting to sweat starting pitching depth (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Julien gets first MLB hit, HR — both in 9-run first (MLB.com)

13-0 Rays tie MLB modern era record to start season (MLB.com)

Walk-off the latest chapter in Rutschman’s hot start (MLB.com)

Julks hits first MLB HR, leaves Dusty’s hand ‘ringing’ after high five (MLB.com)

‘Abbott Elementary’ predicted Adley’s walk-off. Yes, really (MLB.com)

With Arcia on IL, Grissom expected to get his shot at SS (MLB.com)

Thomson impressed with Harper’s work at ... 1B? (MLB.com)

Injuries: Seager, Springs, Yanks, Braves, Yoshida (MLB.com)

An inside look at every Minor League ballpark (MLB.com)

Just a taste: The Minor Leagues’ best ballpark food (MLB.com)

Minor League Baseball’s best ballpark views (MLB.com)

The best Minor League alternate identities — 1 for each system (MLB.com)

Picking the best mascots in the Minors (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Behind the Steel Curtain fills a need with a familiar name with selection of Joey Porter Jr. at No. 17 (Behind The Steel Curtain)

