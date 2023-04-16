Cutch plays hero as Pirates down Cardinals in extras

Yet again, Andrew McCutchen continued his revenge tour around the NL Central on Saturday as his two-run home run in the tenth inning proved to be the difference maker in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ke’Bryan Hayes put the Pirates ahead early with a solo home run in the first, a blast that measured 440 feet on MLB Statcast.

All my homies love Ke'Bryan Hayes leadoff dingers pic.twitter.com/jZ1UHPjKJE — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 15, 2023

The lead was short-lived, though, as Alec Burleson hit a ground-rule double in the bottom of the frame to tie it at one. Nolan Gorman then gave St. Louis the lead with a sacrifice fly a few hitters later.

Connor Joe showcased his plate discipline by walking in the tying run in the top of the third. Cardinals starter Steven Matz escaped the jam by striking out Rodolfo Castro, but it cost them manager Oli Marmol as he was ejected during the inning break for arguing balls and strikes.

St. Louis threatened in the bottom of the fifth as they had runners at the corners with one out, but Hayes flashed his leather and turned an unassisted double play to end the frame.

The stalemate held until the seventh when Paul Goldschmidt walked in the go-ahead run, but Castro came through in the clutch for the Pirates in the eighth inning as he tied the game with an RBI double.

Fast forward to the tenth inning when Cutch cleared the deck and put the Bucs ahead.

Cutch is him pic.twitter.com/JuRmQccmtA — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 15, 2023

Castro added the final nail in the coffin with an RBI single a few hitters later, and Dauri Moreta shut the door with a scoreless bottom of the tenth.

Roansy Contreras threw six innings and surrendered two runs and three walks while collecting six strikeouts. David Bednar earned the win while Moreta gifted himself a perfect birthday present: his first career save.

The Pirates go for the series win this afternoon at 2:15 p.m. Mitch Keller opposes Miles Mikolas.