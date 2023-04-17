Talk the Plank Podcast: How Legit is the Pirates’ Starting Pitching

In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick discuss the week that was for the Pittsburgh Pirates including the team’s streak of solid starting pitching, the bullpen’s success, and Rodolfo Castro’s emergence. The two then look ahead at the upcoming schedule.

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

