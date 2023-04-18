Bucs Arghticles: Former Pirates coach Don Leppert dies

Pittsburgh Pirates News
PNC Park workers authorize strike (TribLIVE)
Ke’Bryan Hayes’ RBI single | 04/17/2023 | Pittsburgh Pirates (MLB.com)
Pirates’ Kent Emanuel: Returns from IL (CBS Sports)
Don Leppert, 1B coach for World Series Pirates, dies at 91 (TribLIVE)
MLB News
deGrom exits with wrist soreness after 4 hitless innings (MLB.com)
Greene hit by comebacker, suffers contusion (MLB.com)
Soler powers giant pinch-hit homer for a ‘W’ (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: McCormick update (MLB.com)
7 series to keep your eye on this week (MLB.com)
Neto (1st MLB hit!) helps Halos back Ohtani in rainy Boston (MLB.com)
Rangers’ City Connect jerseys star newly invented mythical creature (MLB.com)
Padres ‘in for something special’ as Tatis rejoins club (MLB.com)
End to historic win streak shakes up Power Rankings (MLB.com)
How do Ohtani, Judge stack up? (MLB.com)
Ohtani’s top 10 home runs in MLB (MLB.com)
All rise for Aaron Judge’s 10 best HRs (MLB.com)
Ohtani’s best moments (MLB.com)
Judge’s best moments (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers officially announce the additions of Tanner Muse and Braden Mann (Behind The Steel Curtain)
