Bucs Arghticles: Pirates manager Derek Shelton’s pep talk ignites Mark Mathias out of slump

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

How a pep talk from Pirates manager Derek Shelton helped Mark Mathias find his groove (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates Add Two Pitchers to Their International Signing Class (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Complete story of ‘The House that Ruth Built’ (CBS Sports)

Power Rankings: Braves under the radar (CBS Sports)

Star Power: Nature heals in Oakland (CBS Sports)

Tatis ends productive rehab stint, will return Thurs. (CBS Sports)

Report; Twins, López agree to 4-year, $73.5M extension (CBS Sports)

A’s fans planning ‘reverse boycott’ for June 13 (CBS Sports)

NL’s top rookies off to encouraging starts (CBS Sports)

15 NL prospects to keep an eye on in ‘23 (CBS Sports)

CC Sabathia on Ohtani, Yankee Stadium, more (CBS Sports)

Phillies’ Harper (elbow) might skip rehab assignment in return (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers reportedly working on a trade for Rams WR Allen Robinson (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

