 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Did Pirates win Daniel Vogelbach trade with Mets?

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, April 20, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Game Two-New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates’ Jared Jones is earning praise from Major Leaguers (MLB.com)

Re-grading the Mets trade with the Pirates for Daniel Vogelbach (Rising Apple)

MLB News

Here are the 6 most surprising stars so far in ‘23 (MLB.com)

200 wins! Kershaw’s greatness ‘epitomized’ in milestone victory (MLB.com)

Will Reds use Greene’s deal as springboard? (MLB.com)

Alvarez, Tucker injury scares further test Astros’ depth (MLB.com)

Guardians call up No. 69 overall prospect Rocchio (MLB.com)

This team on cusp of record with a HR in every game this year (MLB.com)

Harper, Suárez take steps toward returning (MLB.com)

This ball bounced first, then was laced for a double (MLB.com)

O’Hoppe once threw a HR ball back at Yankee Stadium — here’s proof (MLB.com)

Exactly a century later, Ohtani follows Ruth with HR at Yankee Stadium (MLB.com)

Watch all the highlights from Game 1 ▶️ (MLB.com)

All rise for Aaron Judge’s 10 best HRs (MLB.com)

Ohtani’s top 10 home runs in MLB (MLB.com)

Judge’s best moments (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Analyzing the Steelers trade options in the 2023 NFL Draft (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...