Pirates down Reds for sixth straight win

The hottest team in baseball stayed hot Saturday night as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds, 2-1, earning their sixth straight win. Both teams mustered two hits, but some crucial pitching preserved the Pirates’ win streak.

Rich Hill ran into trouble at various spots, even surpassing 40 pitches through the first two innings, but churned out a gutsy performance. He allowed one earned run and six hits while tallying seven strikeouts in five innings, earning the win.

Yohan Ramirez was called in to relieve Hill and fired two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh. Duane Underwood Jr. followed with two perfect frames, earning him his second save of the season.

The Pirates’ offense kickstarted in the first thanks to a leadoff triple by Ke’Bryan Hayes and a sacrifice fly by Bryan Reynolds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes with a leadoff triple for the Pirates! pic.twitter.com/n0LPWVsFWc — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 22, 2023

Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski traded doubles in the fourth to extend the lead to two.

Hayes, Reynolds and Tucupita Marcano each finished the night with two hits.

Cincinnati’s only run came in the fifth as Ji Hwan Bae misplayed a single by Stuart Fairchild, which allowed Jonathan India to score from first.

The Pirates go for the four-game sweep of the Reds tomorrow afternoon. Vince Velasquez toes the rubber at 1:35 p.m.