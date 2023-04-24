Bucs Arghticles: Pirates off to best 23-game start since 1992

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates take over Blue Jays’ home run jacket (Yahoo! Sports)
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Big Day for Jase Bowen, Strong Start for Luis Ortiz & More (Rum Bunter)
NL-best Pirates win 7th straight for best start in 31 years (USA Today)
MLB News
Yoshida homers twice in 8th inning, including grand slam (MLB.com)
‘They don’t boo nobodies’: Vlad Jr. shushes Yankees into 1st series loss (MLB.com)
33-year-old rookie could finally make MLB debut after 13 years in Minors (MLB.com)
Astros reassert their place among MLB’s powers (MLB.com)
Rays tie a record with 13th straight home win to open the season (MLB.com)
Easy as 1, 2, 3: Ward, Trout, Ohtani go back-to-back-to-back (MLB.com)
deGrom shrugs off injury scare with 11-K gem (MLB.com)
Joc’s return sparks Giants to win over Mets (MLB.com)
5 series to keep your eye on this week (MLB.com)
Longest team HR streaks to start a season (MLB.com)
Most consecutive games with a home run (MLB.com)
The hottest starts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Most consecutive strikeouts by pitcher (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Which position group is least concerning for the 2023 Steelers ahead of the draft? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...