Pirates sign OF Bryan Reynolds to eight-year extension

After months of uncertainty, the Pittsburgh Pirates locked down their star outfielder for the long run.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette tweeted Tuesday morning that the Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds agreed on an eight-year extension worth $106.75 million. The deal includes a limited six-team no-trade clause that goes into effect immediately, and comes with a team option for 2021.

Reynolds, 28, was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, but was acquired by the Pirates in the Andrew McCutchen deal. He’s played 516 total games with the Pirates since debuting in 2019. In that time, he’s collectively slashed .282/.359/.484 with 79 home runs and 257 RBI. He also notched his first All-Star nomination in 2021.

Most Pirates fans — including myself — thought an extension would never come, especially after Reynolds asked for a trade during the offseason. Then, both sides failed to reach an agreement after two deadlines were expected. Those being Opening Day and the home opener.

This extension not only marks the biggest deal in franchise history, but it is also first six-figure contract given to any Pirates player. Last year, Ke’Bryan Hayes signed an eight-year, $70 million extension prior to the start of the regular season, which was the largest deal at the time. Prior to that, Jason Kendall held the record, signing a six-year, $60 million in November 2000.