Game #25: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are looking to grab a win today against the Dodgers.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, April 26, 2023, 6:35 p.m. ET

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Broadcast: KDKA AM/FM, AT&T Sports Network

The Pittsburgh Pirates are at home hosting the LA Dodgers tonight at beautiful PNC Park.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BD community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

