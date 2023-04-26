 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates sign Bryan Reynolds to massive extension

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Reynolds, Pirates agree to extension (source) (MLB.com)

Bryan Reynolds extension: Pirates lock up outfielder on eight-year, $106 million deal after messy negotiations (CBS Sports)

Pirates, Bryan Reynolds agree to 8-year extension, per sources: What it signals about the future (The Athletic)

Sources - Pirates, OF Bryan Reynolds reach 8-year extension (ESPN.com)

Williams: Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates Are Ready to Contend (Pirates Prospects)

Pirates, Bryan Reynolds Agree To Extension (MLB Trade Rumors)

MLB News

Why Betts at shortstop makes sense (MLB.com)

This Mets veteran is an early MVP candidate (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: Yordan, McCullers, McCormick updates (MLB.com)

Injuries: Mitchell, Bassitt, Chang, O’Hoppe, Yordan (MLB.com)

MLB’s first Mexican catcher is an overlooked iron man legend (MLB.com)

A 96’ run and an over-the-shoulder barehanded grab? You got to see this (MLB.com)

The pitcher who became a legendary Hollywood stuntman (MLB.com)

The story behind the Fenway pizza throw (MLB.com)

The hot new pitch that’s sweeping across the Majors (MLB.com)

Meet baseball’s Human Glitch (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

7-Round Mock Draft: ESPN updates the Steelers’ picks in the draft (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...