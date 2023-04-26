Pirates blow lead to Dodgers, fall 8-7

The Pittsburgh Pirates came into Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on a seven-game win streak and with the best record in the National League, but both of those evaporated in the eighth inning on a three-run Chris Taylor homer off of Colin Holderman, and the Bucs fell 8-7 to the Dodgers, leaving them now tied with the Atlanta Braves for the NL’s top record.

Johan Oviedo got the start for Pittsburgh, and despite giving up a two-run double in the first inning, he was crusing along, allowing the Bucs to build up 7-2 lead on some timely hitting from Ke’Bryan Hayes and Austin Hedges along with a big three-run homer by Andrew McCutchen, his fifth of the season.

Andrew McCutchen - Pittsburgh Pirates (5) pic.twitter.com/FNeb8CjHdb — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 25, 2023

Oviedo was chased in the sixth, however, and he finished with a line of five and a third innings pitched, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

He wound up with the no decision, though, as Holderman came to the mound in the eighth looking to setup David Bednar after Robert Stephenson and Jose Hernandez did their jobs in the sixth and seventh, but Holderman quickly put two on to set up Taylor’s heroics for the Dodgers.

Pittsburgh threatened in their half of the eighth, but Cutch popped out with bases load to stifle the scoring opportunity, and the Bucs took the L.

The Pirates fall to 16-8 on the year and will be back at it again tonight against the Dodgers looking to get back on the winning track.