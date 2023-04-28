Bucs Arghticles: Pirates beat Dodgers in series finale

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Maggi checks off another box with first big league start (MLB.com)
Maggi joins list of oldest players to debut (MLB.com)
How a postgame meeting led by Santana, McCutchen sparked Bucs’ run (MLB.com)
MLB News
Judge (right hip) exits, may miss weekend series (MLB.com)
Everyone thought Ohtani had completed historic cycle. Until ... (MLB.com)
Brown’s brilliance caps Houston’s impressive road jaunt (MLB.com)
Alonso, McNeil come up big in 8th to break Mets’ skid (MLB.com)
With deck stacked against them, Marlins stun Braves (MLB.com)
FAQ: All you need to know about the Mexico Series (MLB.com)
Hahn: ‘Put it on me’ for White Sox poor start (MLB.com)
The most anticipated debuts in MLB history (MLB.com)
The best debuts in AL/NL history (MLB.com)
After rough debuts, these stars began to shine (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
NFL Draft: Steelers select Broderick Jones with 1st round pick (Behind The Steel Curtain)
