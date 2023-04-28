Pirates vs. Nationals postponed due to rain, Saturday doubleheader set

The Pittsburgh Pirates were set to begin a three-game set with the Washington Nationals in the nation’s capital on Friday, but Mother Nature has other ideas.

The team tweeted out an announcement regarding the rain for Friday’s contest.

Tonight’s scheduled game vs. the Nationals has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a split doubleheader. Game 1 will be at 1:05 PM ET and Game 2 will be at 6:05 PM ET.

Weather permitting, the two teams will play a pair of games tomorrow. Vince Velasquez is expected to start for the Pirates while Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Nationals.

The Pirates come into the series with an 18-8 record, the best in the National League by 1.5 games over the Milwaukee Brewers. Meanwhile, the Nationals come into the series at 9-15, good enough for the second-worst record in the NL.