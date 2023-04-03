Talk the Plank Podcast: Pirates Baseball is Back!

In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick are joined by Haley Rhine to talk about the Pirates opening weekend, a look at the schedule ahead, the Bryan Reynolds contract situation, and more.

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

Intro/outro music: Jerry Mayne