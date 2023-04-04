 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #5: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox

The Pirates are in Boston looking to pull out a victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Boston Red Sox, April 4, 2023, 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Broadcast: KDKA AM/FM, AT&T Sports Network

The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road today against the Boston Red Sox looking to grab a win.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BD community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...