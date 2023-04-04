Two Bryan Reynolds homers lifts Pirates over Red Sox 7-6

Bryan Reynolds went yard twice and the Pittsburgh bullpen continues to start the year of admirably as the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame a big Boston first inning to down the Red Sox 7-6 on Monday night.

Reynolds finished the game 3-for-5 with homers in both the second and fourth innings. He also finished we three runs scored and two RBIs as Pittsburgh’s main man is off to a fast start this season, hitting .353 with three homers already, which is much different than the slow start of last season. Though he did mis-play a fly ball in the outfield.

Another day, another Bryan Reynolds home run.

Clear the deck!! Another cannon ball from Bryan Reynolds ‍☠️



(via @mlb)

Jason Delay also went yard for the Bucs in the fourth inning (before Reynolds), as the bats finally came alive after a slow start to the year for Pittsburgh.

JASON DELAY OVER THE MONSTER!

Johan Oviedo got the start, and he was less than impressive, as he gave five runs in the first inning, four of them earned, but he settled down as the game went on, finishing with four and two-thirds innings pitched, giving up those five runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts. He gave up three homers in the first inning to Boston after Pittsburgh had built an early 3-0 lead.

The Pirate bullpen gave up just one run the rest of the way, however, with Duane Underwood Jr. earning his first win of the year and David Bednar snagging his second save.

The Buccos now move to 2-2 on the season and will be looking to steal another one from the Red Sox tonight at 7:10pm.