Ji Hwan Bae shines in Pirates 4-1 win over Red Sox

It was a night to remember for utility man Ji Hwan Bae as his contributions both offensively and defensively helped the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Pirates trailed by one after the first inning, but Bae quickly wiped away the deficit in the top of the second with a two-run home run off the top of the Green Monster, marking the first of his young career.

The first home run of Ji Hwan Bae's big league career. pic.twitter.com/p3sCaQfN9B — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 4, 2023

Bryan Reynolds also etched his name in the history books as he became the third Pirates player since 1960 to garner four home runs in the first five games of a season with a solo home run to right. The other two players to accomplish this feat were Reggie Sanders in 2003 and Willie Stargell in 1971.

BRYAN REYNOLDS IS AT IT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/ASuCxF6BRD — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 4, 2023

Reynolds added the final run of the game in the seventh as he brought in Tyler Heineman on a hit to center field.

Bae bookended his prolific night in the eighth inning with a defensive gem, scaling the Monster and taking away extra bases from Boston’s Rafael Devers.

JI HWAN BAE WITH THE PLAY OF THE DAY! pic.twitter.com/YBk1GNt3zv — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 5, 2023

Roansy Contreras earned the win on the mound after allowing just one earned run over five-and-two-thirds innings. He also collected a pair of strikeouts and, at one point, retired 13 consecutive hitters.

The Pirates’ bullpen turned in another quality performance. Dauri Moreta tossed an inning of shutout ball, Rule 5 selection Jose Hernandez garnered his first career strikeout to the only batter he faced. Colin Holderman and David Bednar sealed the win in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

The Pirates go for the sweep of the BoSox this afternoon at 1:35 p.m.