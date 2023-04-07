WATCH: Bucs Dugout’s Austin Bechtold talks to Pirates Minor Leaguer and Bethel Park native Justin Meis

The 2023 Minor League Baseball season is just beginning with opening series commencing this weekend. Prior to his first start for Double-A Altoona on Friday, Pirates minor league right-handed pitcher Justin Meis spoke with Bucs Dugout’s Austin Bechtold regarding his baseball career.

In his final start of last season, Meis pitched seven perfect innings en route to winning South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week honors at high-A Greensboro. He compiled a 4.11 ERA in 26 appearances (23 starts) and struck out 116 batters in 114 innings. The 6-foot-2 righty will face New Hampshire at PNG Field to begin his third Minor League campaign.