Bucs Arghticles: Pirates wrap up historic April

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, May 1, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Minor League roundup (MLB.com)

Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has died (Penn Live)

Gray wraps up strong April with win over Pirates (MASN)

Pittsburgh Pirates Making History in Great Start to Season (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Rey Mysterio gifts Padres custom Lucha Libre masks (MLB.com)

Padres rally in 8th to sweep Mexico City Series (MLB.com)

Little bit of everything in Mexico City ... even an anthem standoff (MLB.com)

Complete history of MLB games played abroad (MLB.com)

Harper could return to Phils as soon as Tuesday (MLB.com)

Ohtani’s latest HR amazes Angels: ‘I haven’t seen many like that’ (MLB.com)

Injuries & Moves: McCormick starts rehab assignment (MLB.com)

With baby on his chest and drink in hand, dad makes amazing catch (MLB.com)

Everything you didn’t know about home runs (MLB.com)

Vaughn’s walk-off HR caps 7-run 9th to end White Sox skid (MLB.com)

Rangers rout Yankees to finish April atop AL West (MLB.com)

Team Mexico inspires the future of Mexican baseball (MLB.com)

The Mexico Little League team that shocked the world (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Is there any truth to the anti-Steelers social media machine? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

