Mitch Keller collects 13 strikeouts as Pirates shut out Orioles

Following his complete game shutout last week, Mitch Keller turned in another formidable performance on Mother’s Day as the Pittsburgh Pirates blanked the Baltimore Orioles, 4-0.

Keller pitched seven innings of four-hit ball and set a new career-high in strikeouts after fanning 13 hitters. Additionally, he allowed no walks or runs in the process.

His strikeout total was the most by a Pirates right-handed pitcher since Jose DeLeón retired 14 against the New York Mets in 1985. The outing also marked the first Pirates pitcher to turn in back-to-back scoreless outings of at least seven innings since Charlie Morton did it in 2015.

Colin Holderman and David Bednar followed Keller with consecutive scoreless innings.

Seven different Pirates found the hit column yesterday and were led by Ji Hwan Bae who went 1-for-4 with a two-run double. Carlos Santana and Ke’Bryan Hayes each collected a RBI, while Jack Suwinski and Austin Hedges drew two walks apiece.

After the game, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde praised Keller on his game. He told MLB.com’s Justice delos Santos “From what I’ve seen in the past with him and how much different he is right now, kudos to the Pirates, and to him, for turning into that. That was elite stuff.”

ESPN insider Jeff Passan also called Keller “a gem” in a tweet.

Needless to say, give Mitch his money.