Bucs Arghticles: Pirates discussing extension with Mitch Keller

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates Discussing Contract Extension With Mitch Keller (MLB Trade Rumors)

‘Let’s keep going’: Pirates GM Ben Cherington throws water on potential catcher callups (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Tigers take upper hand into series with Pirates (Deadspin)

Pittsburgh Pirates Reportedly Working on Extension with Opening Day (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Surprise team cracks Top 5 in Power Rankings (MLB.com)

Triple-A OPS leader called up to Reds (MLB.com)

Benches clear after Harper takes exception to Rockies reliever (MLB.com)

Pitcher thinks he served up a game-tying HR to Judge in 9th. But wait! (MLB.com)

Special surprise from Mom: ‘You’re getting me emotional, man’ (MLB.com)

A 1.477 OPS and other huge prospect performances last week (MLB.com)

5 series to keep your eye on this week (MLB.com)

7 years after being 1st-round pick, RHP finally called up to The Show (MLB.com)

With mom on hand, Mookie powers LA to sweep (MLB.com)

Red Sox prospect steals SIX bases in one game (MLB.com)

Remember him? Darren Baker makes jaw-dropping stop (MLB.com)

EDLC smashes three hits above 116 — including hardest of year (MLB.com)

New hidden ball trick? Catcher can’t find it anywhere (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers hosting linebacker Kwon Alexander for a visit (Behind The Steel Curtain)

