Pirates mow down Tigers, split two-game set

After getting shutout the night before, the Pittsburgh Pirates returned the favor to the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon with a 8-0 win at Comerica Park. The Pirates outhit the Tigers 14-1 and several posted multi-hit performances.

Rich Hill was in control on the mound from the opening pitch, allowing just one hit over six innings with seven strikeouts. Five of those came in the first two innings. Hill was supported by Robert Stephenson, Jose Hernandez and Dauri Moreta, who combined for three hitless innings of relief.

Austin Hedges kicked off the Pirates’ scoring with a two-run double in the second that caromed off Matt Vierling. Rodolfo Castro then extended the lead to three with a solo home run in the fourth.

Cannonball for Rodolfo Castro!!! pic.twitter.com/9N9DwBgGYs — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 17, 2023

Andrew McCutchen singled home another run in the fifth, then the Pirates added four more in the seventh off singles by Castro, Connor Joe and Bryan Reynolds, along with a double by Carlos Santana.

Reynolds finished the day with a 3-for-5 line at the plate. Castro, Hedges, Joe, and McCutchen all finished with two hits.

As if the win wasn’t good enough, fans saw the “Race for the Ages,” according to MLB, thanks to Hill and Miguel Cabrera.

Miggy vs. Rich Hill: race to the bag!



And the winner is ... pic.twitter.com/ikOmvZiyBS — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2023

After an off day tomorrow, the Pirates welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to PNC Park on Friday.