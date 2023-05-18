VOTE: How many wins will the Pirates finish with now?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got off to one of the best and most unexpected starts in Major Leage Baseball with a scorching April. Since then, things have been a little bit more as we expected coming into the season.

As it stands, the Buccos currently sit at second in the NL Central with a 23-20 record. Extrapolate that record out to 162 games and you have an 86-win ball club. But that’s provided that the team keeps winning at a .535 clip the rest of the way out. So what we want to know is how many wins do you expect the Pirates to finish with now?

