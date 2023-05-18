Bucs Arghticles: Pirates freeze Tigers in shutout win

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Detroit Tigers one-hit by Rich Hill, Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-0: Game thread recap (Detroit Free Press)
Tigers leave nothing to chance, blank Pirates 4-0 in opener (Detroit News)
Hill baffles Tigers for six innings as Pirates collect 8-0 victory (Yahoo News)
Pirates Take Out Some Frustrations on Tigers (Pirates Prospects)
MLB News
Machado has small fracture in hand, IL stint up in air (MLB.com)
Outman’s slam powers Dodgers to 6th straight series win (MLB.com)
Germán suspended 10 games, fined for foreign substance (MLB.com)
Seager activated from IL (MLB.com)
40-year dash! Vets Miggy, Rich Hill turn on jets for race to 1B (MLB.com)
May (right flexor pronator strain) heads to IL (MLB.com)
10 hottest rookies right now (MLB.com)
They started slowly, but these 9 hitters are hot now (MLB.com)
That day the Phils and Cubs combined for 45 runs (MLB.com)
When a game was canceled because of a prison break (MLB.com)
The boy who caught (and lost) one of baseball’s most famous homers (MLB.com)
The pitcher who got players ejected through ventriloquism (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers officially release Ahkello Witherspoon (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...