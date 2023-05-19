SB Nation Reacts results: Pirates new win total

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have some timely results for our SB Nation Reacts survey this week. Our question wanted to know how many games you thought the Buccos might win this season now that they’re hovering just slightly above .500 after their scorching start. Here’s what you thought, BD.

The 70-79 range is your leading vote getter, which is understandable. I also picked that group, but I do think that they will be on the high end of the 70-win scale. If the team was healthy, 80-89 would have been my pick, but a nice 35 percent of you felt good about that range regardless.

Thanks for voting, and we’ll be back with more polls soon!

